Community College of Baltimore County Launches Digital Navigator Program to Bridge the Digital Divide

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

7月2023日、XNUMX年
The Community College of Baltimore County (CCBC) has introduced a digital navigator program aimed at teaching local residents digital literacy skills. With the help of twelve navigators, individuals, especially seniors, are being assisted in managing healthcare, learning how to check emails, and staying connected with family and friends. The program’s goal is to ensure that no one is left behind in an increasingly connected world.

Loretta Ambe, one of the navigators, expressed the importance of the program in providing access to information, opportunities, and services across different generations. The digital navigator program is supported by a $150,000 grant from Comcast, which will last for one year and has the potential for renewal.

Dr. Sandra L. Kurtinitis, the president of CCBC, highlighted the significance of the program by noting that many students come to CCBC without access to technology. The digital navigator program not only addresses accessibility but also addresses affordability. Comcast’s Affordable Connectivity Program, combined with Maryland’s existing $15 monthly credit towards internet bills, offers qualifying residents up to a $45 credit per month.

In addition to Comcast’s support, the Baltimore County government is also stepping up to bridge the digital divide. They are distributing 3,000 Chromebooks to CCBC students, enabling them to have the necessary tools for their education. This initiative has already been well-received, with 1,900 students claiming their new devices. Mayson Tress, one of the students who received a Chromebook, expressed excitement about the opportunities it will provide, such as applying for jobs.

Acknowledging the importance of internet access, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olzewski emphasized that it is no longer a luxury but a necessity. He stated that providing residents with the means to stay connected to their families, enhance their careers, and pursue their dreams is crucial, especially in light of the lessons learned during the pandemic.

The digital navigator program, supported by Comcast and the Baltimore County government, aims to bridge the digital divide by equipping individuals with the necessary digital literacy skills and access to technology. It serves as a vital resource in ensuring that everyone has equal opportunities and can thrive in an increasingly connected world.

ソース：
– Community College of Baltimore County (CCBC)
– Comcast Affordable Connectivity Program
– Baltimore County government

Note: The source article had no URLs, so none were included in this summary.

