China Expands Ban on iPhones for Government Workers and State-Owned Companies

The Chinese government has reportedly expanded its ban on iPhones to local government workers and state-owned companies. This follows the previous ban announced for central government employees. Several agencies have already instructed their employees not to bring iPhones to work, and it is expected that the ban will be further extended.

The ban on Apple products is believed to be part of Beijing’s efforts to reduce reliance on US tech. China has more than 150,000 state-owned companies, employing over 56 million people. The use of foreign-made tech in government-related workplaces has been restricted since 2018, but it was recently expanded to include smartphones.

The news of the expanded ban caused a 6% drop in Apple’s shares. China is one of Apple’s largest markets, generating nearly a fifth of its revenue. However, analysts believe that the impact of the ban on Apple’s overall revenue will be limited, with a worst-case scenario of a 4% revenue hit.

Despite the bans, Apple’s production remains centered in China, with about 90% of its products being manufactured in the country. However, the company has accelerated plans to diversify its production outside of China, with some iPhone 14 production already moved to India.

The bans imposed by China on Apple are seen by some analysts as tit-for-tat measures in response to the restrictions placed on Chinese telecoms firms, such as Huawei, in other countries. The ongoing geopolitical tensions between the US and China have resulted in limitations on both sides, with the US restricting China’s access to vital equipment and China striving to become more self-sufficient in semiconductor manufacturing.

Apple has not yet commented on the expanded ban.

