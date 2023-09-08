都市生活

Apple Payの新たな不具合によりアカウント残高がマイナスに

ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

8月2023日、XNUMX年
A recent exploit involving Apple Cash and CashApp has caused users to wake up with negative account balances. It was discovered that some customers were able to transfer funds from their CashApp account to Apple Pay, even if their CashApp balance was empty. These users took advantage of this glitch to obtain DoorDash deliveries and other services.

On Thursday, several financial service platforms, including Apple Pay and CashApp, experienced outages. The cause of these outages is still unknown and it is unclear if they are related. Users faced payment failures and were unable to access their accounts for several hours. However, services seem to be returning to normal as the outages are being resolved.

Apple acknowledged the issue with Apple Cash transactions on Thursday evening and marked it as resolved on Friday. Square, the parent company of CashApp, also addressed the issues on its support pages and social media. The company clarified that the problem was not caused by hackers.

Cash App reported similar issues on its US support site and advised customers to avoid retrying any failed transactions until the issue was resolved. However, by Friday morning, Cash App informed customers that they could add cash and make purchases with their Cash Card.

Some social media users who took advantage of the exploit reported that their CashApp accounts were locked and their Apple Pay accounts now showed negative balances. It remains unclear how these negative balances will be resolved.

Sources: Apple, Square, Cash App

ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

