都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

テクノロジー

専門家がカリフォルニア州デジタル運転免許証のサイバーセキュリティとプライバシーのリスクを警告

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

8月2023日、XNUMX年
専門家がカリフォルニア州デジタル運転免許証のサイバーセキュリティとプライバシーのリスクを警告

California’s new digital driver’s license has raised concerns among cybersecurity experts regarding potential security and privacy risks. Since its launch on August 15, approximately 100,000 Californians have already signed up for the digital license on their smartphones. However, experts are cautioning users that their data may not be completely protected from theft. Adam Marré, Chief Security Officer for cybersecurity firm Arctic Wolf, notes that the threat of unauthorized individuals gaining access to or stealing user data is not zero. Thus, relying entirely on the thorough protection of user data is overly optimistic.

To mitigate these risks, Marré suggests that the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) educate license holders on the best practices for safeguarding their digital identities. This includes using strong passwords, enabling two-factor authentication, and regularly updating security software and apps. However, the California pilot program currently does not provide a two-factor authentication option to access the digital license.

Alexis Hancock, from the Electronic Frontier Foundation, also emphasizes the potential negative impact of digital licenses on social inequities. People with limited internet access or those who cannot afford frequent smartphone upgrades may face marginalization due to reliance on digital identification. Additionally, there are concerns about the potential misuse of digital identification, which could invade individual privacy and contribute to the establishment of a national identification system.

Similar digital license programs in other countries have encountered issues with mobile IDs. For instance, underage teenagers in Iceland were able to forge their digital licenses to gain entry into nightclubs. Currently, California’s digital licenses are not accepted for purchasing age-restricted products, except in TSA PreCheck lines at select airports.

While the California DMV claims that personal data from the digital license is not permanently stored, the primary safeguard for user information is the passcode of the individual’s phone. Other states in the U.S. have been experimenting with digital driver’s licenses for years, such as Arizona, which allows Apple users to store a digital version of their licenses in their Apple Wallets.

Overall, as California ventures into the realm of digital identification, it is crucial to address the cybersecurity and privacy risks associated with these digital licenses, and to develop measures to protect user data effectively.

ソース：
– California DMV Now Offers ‘Digital’ Driver’s Licenses. How To Get Your ID on Your Phone

By ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

関連のポスト

テクノロジー

Xiaomi、印象的な機能を備えた Redmi Note 13 Pro+ を発表

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ
テクノロジー

Apple、Lightning充電ワイヤーをUSB-Cケーブルに置き換える

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー
テクノロジー

Apple Event 2023: 期待と新しい iPad Air の噂

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー

あなたが逃しました

ニュース

5G からモバイル衛星まで: 2020 年の世界の通信を再定義するテクノロジー

11月2023日、XNUMX年 0のコメント
ニュース

アーマード・コア VI: ルビコンの炎 アップデート 1.02 パッチノート – 11 月 XNUMX 日

11月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
ニュース

機械学習とコグニティブ ラジオの交差点: 進歩と応用

11月2023日、XNUMX年 0のコメント
テクノロジー

Xiaomi、印象的な機能を備えた Redmi Note 13 Pro+ を発表

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント