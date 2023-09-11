都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

テクノロジー

Bun 1.0 は Node.js および Deno の代替として出荷

Byガブリエル・ボータ

11月2023日、XNUMX年
Bun 1.0 は Node.js および Deno の代替として出荷

The release of Bun 1.0 marks an exciting moment for developers looking for a fast alternative to Node.js and Deno. Bun, designed to be a drop-in replacement for Node.js, promises increased speed and ease of use. During a release livestream, the Bun team highlighted its impressive performance, writing files up to three times faster than Node.js and reading files at the same speed.

Bun, created by Oven, also introduced the Bun toolkit, with the Bun runtime being the crown jewel. The runtime is a backward-compatible replacement for Node.js and has the ability to run Typescript and TSX files with no dependencies required. One of the key advantages of Bun is its speed, with significantly faster startup times compared to npm. According to Ashcon Partovi, product manager at Oven, npm takes around 150 milliseconds to start running a script on a MacBook Pro, while Bun starts in just 30 milliseconds, providing an instantaneous experience.

In benchmarking tests, Bun outperformed both Node.js and Deno. In one example, running an HTTP handler that rendered a server-side page with React, Bun handled about 68,000 requests per second, compared to 29,000 and 14,000 for Deno and Node.js, respectively. Another test showed that Bun achieved higher requests per second with concurrent connections, outperforming Node.js and Deno.

Although speed is a significant advantage of Bun, developers should consider other factors when choosing a runtime. Deno, for example, prioritizes safety, allowing developers to use packages from the community without concerns about potential system risks. Node.js, on the other hand, has recently focused on improving performance and security. The competition among these runtimes highlights the evolving nature of JavaScript runtimes.

Bun is still a work in progress, with the team currently working on getting the Windows version up and running. However, with its impressive performance and ease of use, Bun shows great potential as an alternative to Node.js and Deno.

ソース：
– X (Twitter) – Jarred Sumner: https://twitter.com/sumner_jarred/status/1560056116295833615
– X (Twitter) – Ashcon Partovi: https://twitter.com/ashconpartovi/status/1560577289605390336
– X (Twitter) – Shalini Tewari: https://twitter.com/shalinimtewari/status/1560735581553985030
– James Konik – Snky: https://snky.dev/posts/bun-a-new-js-runtime-vs-node-js-and-deno

By ガブリエル・ボータ

関連のポスト

テクノロジー

日本、2030年の打ち上げに向けメタン燃料ロケットエンジンを開発へ

16月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー
テクノロジー

Discover Samsung セール: Samsung SmartThings Station をわずか 1 ドルで手に入れましょう!

16月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア
テクノロジー

片づけの芸術: 余分なものを手放す

16月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ

あなたが逃しました

科学

ネアンデルタール人から受け継いだ遺伝子が重症新型コロナウイルス感染症のリスクを高める、研究結果

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

絶滅の擁護：ネアンデルタール人の尊厳

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

古代の起源: 私たちの過去の謎を解明する

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

タミル・ナドゥ州、検査陽性率ゼロの新たな新型コロナウイルス感染者19人を報告

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント