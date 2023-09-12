都市生活

覆面歌手：ブライアン・オースティン・グリーン、オーストラリアの不気味な這いずりに対する嫌いを明かす

Byロバート・アンドリュー

12月2023日、XNUMX年
In a recent interview, actor Brian Austin Green, known for his appearance on The Masked Singer, opened up about his one major dislike when it comes to Australia – its creepy crawlies. Green, who spent several weeks in Australia filming the popular reality show, shared his experiences and revealed his aversion to the country’s unique wildlife.

During his time in Australia, Green encountered various species of insects and spiders, which greatly unsettled him. He admitted that he found it challenging to adapt to the presence of these creatures, as they were significantly different from what he was used to in his home country.

However, Green also expressed his appreciation for the beauty of Australia and its diverse landscapes. He acknowledged that the country has some of the most breathtaking sceneries he has ever seen, and his dislike for the creepy crawlies did not overshadow his overall positive experience.

Green’s honesty about his dislike for Australia’s wildlife resonates with many people who have encountered the country’s unique creatures. Australia is notorious for its abundant and diverse insect and spider populations, which can be thrilling for some visitors but off-putting for others.

It is essential to note that Australia’s wildlife is also significant and plays a crucial role in its ecosystem. Many of the country’s insects and spiders have fascinating characteristics and are crucial for pollination, pest control, and maintaining the balance of nature.

While Green’s opinion reflects his personal aversion to creepy crawlies in Australia, it is essential to approach such encounters with an open mind and see them as an opportunity to learn about the country’s distinctive wildlife.

ソース：
– Source article: The Masked Singer: Brian Austin Green reveals the one thing he can’t stand about Australia
– 追加の URL は提供されません

