Bank of England Calls for National Conversation on Digital Pound Privacy Concerns

Byロバート・アンドリュー

12月2023日、XNUMX年
Bank of England (BoE) Deputy Governor designate Sarah Breeden has called for a “national conversation” to address public concerns surrounding the privacy implications of a digital version of the pound. The BoE and the UK’s finance ministry have been exploring the possibility of introducing a digital pound in the near future. However, critics argue that a digital currency could enable governments to monitor individuals’ spending habits and complicate cash transactions.

Breeden stressed the need to address privacy concerns and promote open dialogue on the topic. She emphasized that a digital pound would serve as the foundation for all digital transactions, ensuring trust in the currency. However, she acknowledged that there are challenges in managing privacy and defining the role of the state in relation to a digital currency.

Privacy concerns regarding programmability were also acknowledged by Breeden, who highlighted the need to establish clear legislation and terms and conditions to address these concerns.

Breeden further emphasized that privacy should also be a priority when considering private-sector digital currencies. She pointed out that eleven countries have already rolled out digital versions of their currencies, and the US Federal Reserve is also considering the possibility.

The impact on financial stability is another key consideration for Breeden. The responses to the public consultation on the digital pound will be published later this year, providing further insight into various aspects of the proposal.

It is worth noting that Breeden dismissed the idea that a digital currency would eliminate the availability of cash as suggested by critics.

定義：
– Digital pound: A digital version of the UK’s currency, the pound sterling.
– Bank of England (BoE): The central bank of the United Kingdom.
– Privacy concerns: Concerns regarding the protection of personal information and individual privacy rights.
– Programmability: The ability to write code or instructions for a computer or digital system to execute specific functions or tasks.
– Financial stability: The condition in which a financial system, such as a banking system, is able to withstand shocks and maintain its operation.
– Public consultation: The process of seeking public input or feedback on a particular topic or proposal.

