Apple、より軽量なシャーシとより長いバッテリー寿命を備えたiPhone 15 Proを発表予定

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

8月2023日、XNUMX年
In an exciting update, Mark Gurman at Bloomberg has revealed what to expect from Apple’s upcoming September event, where they are slated to announce the highly anticipated iPhone 15 Pro. According to Gurman, one significant change to the new model is the switch from stainless steel to titanium for the sides of the chassis, resulting in a lighter overall weight and a more stylish design.

According to sources, the iPhone 15 Pro models will be approximately 10% lighter than their predecessors. This is a welcome departure from previous years when the iPhones became thicker and heavier to accommodate larger batteries. Interestingly, the weight reduction will not compromise battery life. Thanks to the efficiency improvements of the new 3-nanometer A17 chip, users can expect even longer battery life compared to the previous models.

The Pro models will also boast a performance edge, as Apple will equip them with a faster A17 chip built on the new 3-nanometer production process and additional memory. The new chip will enhance CPU and GPU performance, resulting in snappier performance. However, the highlight will undoubtedly be the improvements in battery life. Apple is expected to advertise a couple of extra hours of battery life for the iPhone 15 Pro, which is a significant improvement considering some customers’ complaints about battery life on the previous iPhone 14 Pro models.

It’s worth noting that the A17 chip will be exclusive to the Pro models, while the base model iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will feature the A16 chip from last year’s Pro phones. This maintains Apple’s strategy of offering performance differentiators between their different iPhone models.

The iPhone 15 Apple event is scheduled for Tuesday, September 12 at 10 a.m. PT. Stay tuned for further updates and announcements from Apple.

ソース：

– ブルームバーグ (マーク・ガーマン)

By ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

