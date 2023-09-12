都市生活

5G スマートフォンの比較: Realme 10 Pro 5G、Poco X5 5G、OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

Byロバート・アンドリュー

12月2023日、XNUMX年
The Realme 10 Pro 5G, Poco X5 5G, and OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G are three popular options in the 5G smartphone market. Let’s take a closer look at their features and specifications.

Realme 10 プロ 5G

The Realme 10 Pro 5G, available on Amazon at ₹19,060, offers a 6.72-inch LCD Full HD+ screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor and has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The smartphone features a dual camera setup with a 108MP primary shooter and a 2MP portrait camera. For selfies, it has a 16MP front-facing camera. The device is powered by a 5,000mAh battery and supports 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and GPS.

ポコ X5 5G

The Poco X5 5G, priced at ₹18,299, is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor. It features a 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset comes with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It sports a triple camera setup with a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. The front-facing camera is 13MP. The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. It also includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and comes with an IP53 rating.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 ライト 5G

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is priced at ₹19,999 and includes a 6.72-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset and offers up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The smartphone runs on OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 and features a triple rear camera setup with a 108MP primary camera, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth camera. The front-facing camera is 16MP. It has a 5,000mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC fast charging. Additionally, it includes a Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Overall, these smartphones offer a range of features for users interested in experiencing the benefits of 5G connectivity. Whether it’s the Realme 10 Pro 5G, Poco X5 5G, or OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, users have multiple options to choose from based on their specific requirements and budget.

Sources: Realme, Poco, OnePlus

