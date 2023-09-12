都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

テクノロジー

Behind The Glass: Los Angeles Kings Training Camp – An Inside Look at the NHL Preseason

Byマンフォ・ブレシア

12月2023日、XNUMX年
Behind The Glass: Los Angeles Kings Training Camp – An Inside Look at the NHL Preseason

The National Hockey League (NHL) and NHL Network have announced their partnership with the Los Angeles Kings for the fourth season of their all-access preseason docuseries, Behind The Glass. This three-part series, produced by NHL Network in association with NHL Productions, will provide a behind-the-scenes look at the intensity, drama, and competition of an NHL preseason through the lens of the two-time Stanley Cup Champion Kings.

The upcoming season of Behind The Glass will feature the Kings’ trip to the Southern Hemisphere as they play against the Arizona Coyotes in Melbourne, Australia for the 2023 NHL Global Series. This will be the first-ever NHL games played in Australia, adding excitement to the series. The players will be mic’d up and featured away from the rink, offering fans unparalleled content as they compete for their spot on the roster and prepare for the regular season opener.

After two consecutive Stanley Cup Playoff berths, the Kings have raised expectations for the organization. Behind The Glass will focus on the team’s vice president and general manager, Rob Blake, and head coach Todd McLellan, as they lead the team throughout training camp and shape the vision for a perennial Stanley Cup contender. The series will also profile key players such as newly acquired center Pierre-Luc Dubois, rising stars Adrian Kempe and Kevin Fiala, and veteran core players Anze Kopitar and Drew Doughty. Team President Luc Robitaille will provide unique insights into what it means to be a King.

Behind The Glass first premiered in 2018, offering fans an unprecedented look at the NHL preseason through the eyes of the New Jersey Devils. Since then, the series has featured the Philadelphia Flyers and the Nashville Predators. This year’s edition will raise the stakes with the international trip to Melbourne, Australia.

Fans can expect to see exclusive bonus content and clips from each episode of Behind The Glass shared across digital and social media platforms using the hashtag #BehindTheGlass. Additionally, each episode will be available on the NHL’s YouTube platform, offering fans more opportunities to engage with the series.

Behind The Glass: Los Angeles Kings Training Camp promises to bring fans closer to the game and provide a unique and never-before-seen perspective on the team and the preseason. With unprecedented access, this docuseries is sure to excite fans as they anticipate the upcoming NHL season.

ソース：
– NHL Press Release: Behind The Glass: Emerging NHL Stars Featured in Docu-Series (2021)
– NHL Official Website

By マンフォ・ブレシア

関連のポスト

テクノロジー

日本、2030年の打ち上げに向けメタン燃料ロケットエンジンを開発へ

16月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー
テクノロジー

Discover Samsung セール: Samsung SmartThings Station をわずか 1 ドルで手に入れましょう!

16月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア
テクノロジー

片づけの芸術: 余分なものを手放す

16月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ

あなたが逃しました

科学

ヘビの飼い主への警告: ペットに対して責任を持ちましょう

19月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

NASAの探査機「キュリオシティ」が火星のゲディス渓谷尾根に到達

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

エルゴルド銀河団は宇宙論の標準模型に挑戦する

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

絶滅の60%は外来種が原因であることが研究で判明

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント