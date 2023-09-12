Assassin’s Creed Mirage: A Return to the Roots of the Assassin’s Creed Series

Assassin’s Creed Mirage marks a significant milestone for Ubisoft Bordeaux, as it is the first time the studio has led development on a full game release. Known for their work on Valhalla’s Wrath of the Druids DLC, Bordeaux was chosen to develop the leaner and more focused Mirage, which was originally intended to be DLC for Valhalla before becoming a standalone adventure. Set in the historical city of Baghdad, Mirage aims to return to the roots of the Assassin’s Creed series and pay homage to the original game.

One of the key aspects of Mirage is its emphasis on stealth and scouting, bringing back the classic Assassin’s Creed gameplay. Social blending has made a return, allowing players to seamlessly blend in with the crowds and navigate the busy streets of Baghdad’s Round City. Parkour is also a prominent feature, as players can traverse the city using rooftops and perform acrobatic moves to avoid combat. Additionally, fast travel to synchronized viewpoints is available for those who prefer a quicker mode of transportation.

The Round City itself is an impressive setting, featuring canals, greenery, and distinct districts with architecture reminiscent of the first Assassin’s Creed game. Each district offers a unique experience, such as Karkh, a bustling market town, and Abbasiyah, home to The House of Wisdom where scholars study mathematics and philosophy. The attention to detail in the city’s design adds to the immersive experience of Mirage.

In addition to the city, Mirage also introduces areas known as The Wilderness, providing a more open and expansive environment similar to the modern Assassin’s Creed games. These areas offer a refreshing change of pace and are not necessary to explore for the main narrative-driven experience of Mirage. Whether players prefer the confined urban settings or the open wilderness, Mirage offers the best of both worlds.

Although Mirage focuses primarily on Basim Ibn Ishaq’s experiences in Baghdad, there are also moments set in the modern-day storyline. However, these moments are limited, with the main emphasis on Basim’s journey. Another notable location in the game is the fortress of Alamut, which serves as a training ground for the Hidden Ones and features nods to previous Assassin’s Creed lore.

Mirage introduces new gameplay mechanics such as a notoriety system, where NPCs will react to the player’s actions. Failing tasks like pickpocketing may result in NPCs alerting guards and increasing the player’s notoriety level. To avoid detection, players can employ strategies such as bribing musicians to create distractions or engaging in combat as a last resort.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage offers something for both longtime fans and newcomers to the franchise. Fans will appreciate the Easter eggs and references to the wider Assassin’s Creed lore, while newcomers can jump into the series with Mirage as their first experience. With its focus on stealth, parkour, and a return to the roots of the series, Mirage is set to deliver an exciting and immersive Assassin’s Creed adventure.

