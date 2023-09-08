都市生活

Google’s CEO Affirms Search and AI Remain Core of Company’s Mission

Byガブリエル・ボータ

8月2023日、XNUMX年
Google CEO Sundar Pichai has confirmed that search and artificial intelligence (AI) will continue to be the primary focus of the company’s mission. In a blog post, Pichai emphasized Google’s commitment to becoming an AI-first company. He highlighted several key developments, including research at DeepMind, the creation of Tensor Processing Units, the release of the AI chatbot Bard, and the Search Generative Experience (SGE).

While Google pushes forward with its AI initiatives, it has also faced antitrust complaints and fines in various jurisdictions, particularly in the United States and the European Union. Concerns have been raised about Google’s dominance in the search business, online advertising sector, and Android market. The company has been hit with substantial fines and forced to revise its Android user policies due to legal action.

Additionally, Google has faced allegations of stealing personal data and creative works from users to train its AI models, without giving credit or compensation to the original creators. However, Pichai addressed these concerns and promised that Google’s AI evolution would be carried out responsibly, taking into account potential risks.

Pichai further noted that 15 Google products serve over half a billion people and businesses, with six products serving over 2 billion users each. Android, on the other hand, is present on approximately 3 billion devices worldwide.

In terms of recent AI-powered products, Pichai mentioned that generative AI is being utilized by one million users in Google Workspace. The technology is also being utilized to address critical needs such as flood forecasting, protein structure prediction, plastic pollution reduction, antibiotic resistance, malaria eradication, and climate change mitigation in the airline industry.

Overall, Pichai’s blog post reinforces Google’s commitment to search and AI, and its ambition to continue driving innovation in these areas while being mindful of potential issues and risks.

出典: [1]

