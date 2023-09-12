都市生活

Apple Rumored to Release New FineWoven Band for Apple Watch

Byガブリエル・ボータ

12月2023日、XNUMX年
Rumors suggest that Apple may unveil a new FineWoven band for the Apple Watch at today’s iPhone 15 event. Twitter leaker Kosutami leaked images of the band, showcasing its design and suggesting that Apple might be moving towards more eco-friendly materials for its accessories.

Speculations indicate that Apple could potentially replace its existing silicone rubber, fluoroelastomer, and leather bands with sustainable alternatives. This aligns with the company’s ongoing commitment to environmental responsibility.

While the images of the FineWoven band provide a glimpse of what to expect, initial reactions have been mixed. Some viewers have expressed concerns about the band’s appearance, perceiving it as thin and delicate compared to the previous leather offerings. It remains to be seen whether the FineWoven band will meet the quality standards set by Apple’s past accessories.

We will have clarity on the authenticity of these leaks and further details about the new Apple Watch bands during the iPhone 15 event. Alongside new bands, Apple is also anticipated to introduce the Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and the iPhone 15 lineup.

Stay tuned as we cover all the announcements from the Apple iPhone 15 event live. We will provide comprehensive coverage of the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, iOS 17, and watchOS 10.

ソース： Twitter leaker Kosutami

By ガブリエル・ボータ

