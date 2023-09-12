都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

テクノロジー

中国市場アクセスの懸念と競争の中、AppleはiPhone 15のラインナップを発表予定

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

12月2023日、XNUMX年
中国市場アクセスの懸念と競争の中、AppleはiPhone 15のラインナップを発表予定

Apple is expected to launch its new iPhone 15 lineup today, while facing challenges in the Chinese market and increased competition. The iPhone accounted for over half of Apple’s sales last year, but market access restrictions in China pose a threat to the company. Additionally, Apple will have to contend with Huawei Technologies, its top rival in China’s premium smartphone market until U.S. export controls disrupted Huawei’s phone business. Last week, Huawei released the Mate 60 Pro, a high-end phone that uses Chinese-made chips, potentially in violation of trade restrictions imposed by the U.S. government.

In an effort to gain an edge over Apple, Huawei has incorporated add-on features like satellite calling utilizing China’s government-backed network. Although Apple’s current iPhone lineup includes satellite capabilities, they are only intended for emergency situations. Apple is likely to focus on its new product lineup during its event today at Apple Park headquarters, with the major change for customers being a switch from Apple’s proprietary “Lightning” charging cables to USB-C, complying with European regulations. Analysts predict that Apple will position this change as an upgrade, taking advantage of faster data speeds to transfer high-quality videos shot on iPhones.

Analysts also expect Apple to introduce new features such as a “periscope” camera technology for improved zoom capabilities, upgraded chips, and titanium cases. The main question is whether these features will be reserved for a new high-end device or if smaller upgrades will also be made to cheaper models. Experts anticipate that Apple will increase its average price per phone sold to boost revenue, but it remains uncertain whether prices will be raised across the board or limited to premium versions. Despite a decline in the global smartphone market, Apple experienced the least decline in shipments among major smartphone manufacturers in the second quarter of this year. However, the market as a whole still faces challenging conditions.

Observers will also be on the lookout for any indications about Apple’s plans in the field of generative artificial intelligence. The company has faced inquiries about its intentions regarding this technology, but there have been few hints thus far. Speculation remains as to whether Apple will showcase an advanced form of Siri or provide insight into its research and development efforts in this area.

ソース：
– Reuters: https://www.reuters.com/technology/apple-set-unveil-new-iphone-lineup-tuesday-amid-china-competition-threats-2022-09-06/

By ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

関連のポスト

テクノロジー

日本、2030年の打ち上げに向けメタン燃料ロケットエンジンを開発へ

16月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー
テクノロジー

Discover Samsung セール: Samsung SmartThings Station をわずか 1 ドルで手に入れましょう!

16月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア
テクノロジー

片づけの芸術: 余分なものを手放す

16月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ

あなたが逃しました

科学

ネアンデルタール人から受け継いだ遺伝子が重症新型コロナウイルス感染症のリスクを高める、研究結果

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

絶滅の擁護：ネアンデルタール人の尊厳

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

古代の起源: 私たちの過去の謎を解明する

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

タミル・ナドゥ州、検査陽性率ゼロの新たな新型コロナウイルス感染者19人を報告

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント