都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

テクノロジー

Apple TV Plus Takes on Godzilla with Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Trailer

Byマンフォ・ブレシア

8月2023日、XNUMX年
Apple TV Plus Takes on Godzilla with Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Trailer

Apple TV Plus continues its streak of hit shows with the debut of the first trailer for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. The series marks Apple’s foray into the world of Godzilla, promising to deliver a really good television adaptation of the popular monster franchise.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is set in Lionsgate’s MonsterVerse, which began with the 2014 Godzilla reboot and includes films like Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and Godzilla vs. Kong. Before the franchise returns to theaters next year, the TV series aims to fill in some gaps in Godzilla’s backstory.

The story follows Army officer Lee Shaw, portrayed by Wyatt Russell in his younger days and Kurt Russell (Wyatt’s father) as an older version. Lee works with the monster organization Monarch and later tries to warn the world about the dangers he has witnessed. Alongside Lee, a brother and sister uncover secrets about Monarch, adding another layer of intrigue to the plot.

While many details about the show’s plot remain undisclosed, the trailer certainly impresses in terms of visuals and scale. Monarch: Legacy of Monsters appears to be on par with the grandeur of the MonsterVerse films, showcasing impressive monsters, thrilling set pieces, and a captivating close-up of Godzilla.

Apple has clearly spared no expense in bringing this epic series to life. The production values on display indicate a commitment to doing justice to the beloved Godzilla franchise. While there is always the chance of disappointment, based on what we’ve seen so far, it has the potential to become one of the best TV shows of 2023.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is set to premiere on Nov. 17 on Apple TV Plus.

ソース：
– Source Article: “Apple TV Plus Takes on Godzilla with Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Trailer” (no URL provided)

By マンフォ・ブレシア

関連のポスト

テクノロジー

Apple、iPhone 15 で USB-C に切り替える: 強制的な措置だがメリットもある

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー
テクノロジー

ショウガ：便秘の自然療法

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー
テクノロジー

Starfield が公式にサポートする MOD が 2024 年に登場

11月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア

あなたが逃しました

ニュース

表面処理の未来: 世界的な床研削盤技術の進歩

11月2023日、XNUMX年 0のコメント
テクノロジー

Apple、iPhone 15 で USB-C に切り替える: 強制的な措置だがメリットもある

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
テクノロジー

ショウガ：便秘の自然療法

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
テクノロジー

Starfield が公式にサポートする MOD が 2024 年に登場

11月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント