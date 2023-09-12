都市生活

What to Expect from Apple’s New Watches: Series 9 and Ultra 2

Apple is set to unveil its new iPhone 15 series, as well as the next-generation Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 at its ‘Wonderlust’ event. While information about the iPhone 15 has been circulating, the new watches have largely remained a mystery. Here’s what to expect from Apple’s upcoming watches and the major changes they could bring.

According to a recent Bloomberg report by Mark Gurman, the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 will have a similar design to the current models but could feature a new processor and various sensor and component upgrades. This may include a more accurate heart rate sensor, enhancing the watches’ fitness tracking capabilities. The new watches are also rumored to come with a new U2 chip, an upgraded version of the existing ultra-wideband chip.

For adventure enthusiasts, Apple may introduce a new all-black Apple Watch Ultra 2. The current Ultra model is known for its titanium casing and durable glass construction, ideal for outdoor activities like hiking and diving. However, it was only available in a single color, gray. To address this limitation, Apple may offer an all-black version of the Ultra 2.

There have been rumors of a major redesign for the Apple Watch, similar to the iPhone X’s impact on the iPhone. This redesigned watch, featuring a microLED display, was initially expected to launch in 2024. However, it seems that its release may be delayed until the second half of this decade. Analysts suggest that the microLED Apple Watch Ultra is now likely to launch in Q1 2026 instead of the previously anticipated second half of 2025.

While the iPhone 15 series has garnered much attention, Apple’s new watches have remained relatively under the radar. The Series 9 and Ultra 2 may not differ significantly in appearance from their predecessors, but their upgraded processors, improved sensors, and the potential introduction of an all-black Ultra 2 will likely make them compelling options for Apple enthusiasts and fitness-focused users.

出典: ブルームバーグ、MacRumors

