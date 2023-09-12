Apple、インド製造のiPhone 15を販売開始日に発売へ

Apple plans to release the iPhone 15, which is manufactured in India, on the first day of its global sales debut, according to sources familiar with the matter. While the majority of iPhone 15 units will still come from China, this marks the first time that a latest generation iPhone assembled in India will be available for purchase immediately. This move highlights India’s increasing production capabilities and represents a shift from Apple’s previous strategy of primarily selling Chinese-made devices worldwide.

Apple has been working to bridge the gap between its operations in India and its main manufacturing bases in China. The company began production of the iPhone 15 at a supplier’s factory in Tamil Nadu state last month. However, there may be slight delays in the availability of the India-built devices due to unforeseen logistical challenges.

The iPhone 15 is expected to be Apple’s most significant update in three years, featuring camera system upgrades across the range and an improved 3-nanometer processor for the Pro models. This new lineup is crucial for reviving Apple’s sales, as the company reported a decline in sales for three consecutive quarters.

India has become increasingly important to Apple as a result of the Indian government’s financial incentives to boost local manufacturing and Apple’s efforts to diversify beyond China amid trade disputes. The country has also proven to be a promising market for Apple, with double-digit growth in iPhone sales in India during the previous quarter.

In addition to Foxconn Technology Group’s factory in Tamil Nadu, other Apple suppliers in India, including Pegatron Corp. and a Wistron Corp. factory soon to be acquired by the Tata Group, are also expected to assemble the iPhone 15.

Apple views India as both a retail opportunity and a significant production base in the long term, evidenced by the opening of its first stores in India this year.

Sources: Bloomberg News.