都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

テクノロジー

クアルコム、5Gチップに関してアップルと2026年までの契約を締結

Byガブリエル・ボータ

12月2023日、XNUMX年
クアルコム、5Gチップに関してアップルと2026年までの契約を締結

Qualcomm has announced that it has signed a deal with Apple to supply 5G chips until at least 2026. The agreement extends a longstanding relationship between the two companies and secures Qualcomm’s position as the leading designer of modem chips for Apple’s phone devices.

The deal comes at a time when Apple is facing increased challenges in China and is looking to reinforce its supply chains elsewhere. By partnering with Qualcomm, Apple ensures a stable supply of 5G chips for its phones, despite its plans to develop its own modem technology.

This agreement extends the scope of a previous chip supply deal signed in 2019, which followed a lengthy legal battle between Qualcomm and Apple. Under the new accord, Qualcomm will supply chips for Apple phones that are set to be released each year until 2026. The value of the deal has not been disclosed, but it is said to be similar to the previous agreement.

While Apple is working on its own modem technology and acquired Intel’s modem unit in 2019, the company has not revealed how quickly it plans to implement its own chips. Qualcomm estimates that only a fifth of Apple’s iPhones will use its chips by 2026, but this projection may be conservative, as previous predictions about Qualcomm’s business with Apple have underestimated their collaboration.

The deal also reaffirms the patent licensing agreement signed between Qualcomm and Apple in 2019, which is set to expire in 2025 but can be extended for two more years. This partnership is crucial for both companies, as it allows Qualcomm to retain its position as a key supplier to Apple while Apple benefits from Qualcomm’s expertise in modem chip design.

ソース：

– Article: “Qualcomm signs deal with Apple to supply 5G chips until at least 2026” – Reuters

– スザンナ・ストリーター氏、ハーグリーブス・ランズダウン金融・市場責任者

– UBS analysts’ research note

– Qualcomm and Apple patent licensing deal

By ガブリエル・ボータ

関連のポスト

テクノロジー

日本、2030年の打ち上げに向けメタン燃料ロケットエンジンを開発へ

16月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー
テクノロジー

Discover Samsung セール: Samsung SmartThings Station をわずか 1 ドルで手に入れましょう!

16月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア
テクノロジー

片づけの芸術: 余分なものを手放す

16月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ

あなたが逃しました

科学

黒人科学者が多様性を高める最先端の研究で助成金を受け取る

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

NASA、OSIRIS-RExミッション帰還をストリーミング配信へ

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

ヘビの飼い主への警告: ペットに対して責任を持ちましょう

19月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

NASAの探査機「キュリオシティ」が火星のゲディス渓谷尾根に到達

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント