iPhone 15 Series to Feature USB-C Charger: What Buyers Need to Know

Byマンフォ・ブレシア

12月2023日、XNUMX年
The upcoming iPhone 15 series from Apple is set to make a significant change in its charging capabilities, as it will be the first series to support USB-C charging. With the new iPhones expected to be unveiled at an upcoming event, Apple is ensuring that its store employees are equipped with the necessary knowledge to inform customers about this change.

One of the biggest reasons for the excitement surrounding the iPhone 15 series is the introduction of USB-C charging support. Apple, known for its heavy reliance on the accessory market, made waves when it decided to remove the charger from the iPhone box. However, with the switch to USB-C, the company is now advising its employees to recommend purchasers of the iPhone 15 to also buy a USB-C charger.

Apple notes that the existing charging cables will not be compatible with the new charger, requiring users to purchase the USB-C charger separately for the best charging experience. Furthermore, Apple may also launch color-matching USB-C charging cables alongside the iPhone 15 series to entice buyers.

The move to USB-C for iPhones comes as a response to a new EU ruling that mandates all handset brands to use a universal charger for mobile devices. While most Android phones already support USB-C charging, the ruling specifically targets Apple, pushing the company to conform to the standard. Reports suggest that with the adoption of USB-C, iPhones could potentially offer charging speeds of up to 35W, although this may be limited to the Pro variants to incentivize buyers to choose the premium models.

In addition to appealing to existing iPhone fanboys, Apple hopes to attract Android users to switch to the iPhone this year. A recent market survey suggests that Apple could benefit from this move, as it capitalizes on the universal charging trend.

With the highly anticipated iPhone 15 launch just hours away, all eyes are on the Steve Jobs Theatre for the biggest Apple event of the year. As the event unfolds, we will bring you the latest updates on the new iPhone series and its USB-C charging capabilities.

Source: S Aadeetya, News18 Tech

