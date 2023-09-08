Apple、ハッカーからiPhoneを保護するための重要なアップデートをリリース

Apple has recently issued critical updates for iPhones to ensure the protection of user devices from potential hacking attempts. These updates addressed two security vulnerabilities, known as “zero-day exploits,” which Apple had not previously been aware of. The term “zero-day” refers to the fact that Apple had no time to prepare for these exploits, making them surprises tests for the phone’s security.

One of the techniques employed by the hackers was a “zero-click vulnerability,” which allowed them to infiltrate the victim’s iPhone without any interaction required from the user. This meant that the attack could occur automatically, without the person having to tap or click on anything themselves. Essentially, the victim’s iPhone could be hacked without any action on their part.

The hackers’ aim was to install a spying tool named “Pegasus” on the target’s iPhone, granting them covert access to the person’s activities on the device, similar to having a concealed camera on the phone.

Fortunately, the cybersecurity watchdog organization Citizen Lab discovered these security flaws and promptly alerted Apple. They found that the hackers could even breach iPhones with the latest software versions without the user’s awareness. Apple swiftly responded by releasing a specialized update to resolve these vulnerabilities and expressed gratitude to Citizen Lab for their assistance.

Mentioning that Apple may have identified the second problem while investigating the first, it highlights the analogy of fixing one broken toy only to find another toy requiring repair as well. Although Apple did not provide further details regarding the updates, their spokesperson directed users to the information contained within the released update.

Citizen Lab coined a name for this attack method – “BLASTPASS” – which was related to a developer tool known as “PassKit,” used to integrate Apple Pay into applications.

These discoveries emphasize the importance of remaining vigilant against cunning hackers. Citizen Lab referred to their efforts as an “early warning system” that protects billions of devices worldwide. To safeguard iPhones from such threats, it is recommended that users update their devices with the latest software – akin to locking one’s door to deter potential burglars.

No response has been received from the NSO Group, the company responsible for developing the spying tool. Their silence suggests a passive reaction in the face of these revelations.

Sources: Citizen Lab