都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

テクノロジー

Apple Stock Falls as China Extends iPhone Ban

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

7月2023日、XNUMX年
Apple Stock Falls as China Extends iPhone Ban

Shares of Apple dropped 3.4% after reports emerged that China plans to widen its ban on the use of iPhones to include government-backed agencies and companies. This news has raised concerns about Apple’s ability to conduct business in the world’s second-largest economy.

China is a crucial market for Apple, as the country accounted for approximately 20% of the company’s total revenue last year. TechInsights estimates that there were more iPhone sales in China than in the United States in the last quarter. Furthermore, Apple manufactures most of its iPhones in Chinese factories.

The bans on iPhone usage could have significant implications for Apple. The company’s stock has experienced its largest daily fall in over a month and is currently the worst performer in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. It is also worth noting that Apple plays a significant role in Beijing’s economy.

Analysts are questioning whether the Chinese government’s stance toward Apple is changing. Previously, Apple was perceived as relatively safe from government restrictions in China due to its importance in the local economy. However, with the reported bans expanding, this perception is being challenged.

China’s decision to ban iPhones for central government officials was followed by an extension of the ban to state-backed firms, including PetroChina, an energy giant. This move coincides with the release of a new high-end flagship smartphone by Chinese manufacturer Huawei, which is currently being investigated by the US government for potential violations of export restrictions on semiconductors.

The news of the potential iPhone ban has had a broader impact on the technology sector as well, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping by about 1% and the semiconductor sector experiencing a decline of over 2%.

At present, there has been no response from Apple or China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding these developments.

ソース：
- CNN
– テックインサイト
- ウォールストリートジャーナル
–ブルームバーグ
- アメリカ銀行

By ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

関連のポスト

テクノロジー

Xiaomi、印象的な機能を備えた Redmi Note 13 Pro+ を発表

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ
テクノロジー

Apple、Lightning充電ワイヤーをUSB-Cケーブルに置き換える

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー
テクノロジー

Apple Event 2023: 期待と新しい iPad Air の噂

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー

あなたが逃しました

ニュース

アーマード・コア VI: ルビコンの炎 アップデート 1.02 パッチノート – 11 月 XNUMX 日

11月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
ニュース

機械学習とコグニティブ ラジオの交差点: 進歩と応用

11月2023日、XNUMX年 0のコメント
テクノロジー

Xiaomi、印象的な機能を備えた Redmi Note 13 Pro+ を発表

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
テクノロジー

Apple、Lightning充電ワイヤーをUSB-Cケーブルに置き換える

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント