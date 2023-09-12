Apple、iPhone 15とカーボンニュートラル製品を発表

Apple recently held an event at their headquarters in Cupertino, California, where they unveiled their new iPhone lineup and announced their commitment to carbon neutrality. The launch comes at a time when the global smartphone industry is facing challenges due to economic uncertainties, particularly in China.

One of the major changes in the new iPhone 15 is the replacement of the Lightning charger ports with a universal charger, following a dispute with the European Union. Additionally, Apple revealed that they have started manufacturing iPhones in India alongside their main production hub in China. Production of the iPhone 15 began at Foxconn Technology Group’s factory in Tamil Nadu last month.

In terms of design, the base version of the iPhone 15 now features the pill-shaped dynamic island display cut-out seen in the previous iPhone 14 Pro. The phone also comes with a new camera system that includes a 48-megapixel lens, a significant upgrade from the previous 12-megapixel sensor. Moreover, a new roadside assistance feature via satellite was introduced.

For the flagship Pro models, Apple has introduced titanium as the material for the build, replacing stainless steel. The Pro models also come with an upgraded camera system, including a new 5x telephoto lens and improved low-light, high-resolution performance. With three camera lenses, the Pro models offer seven different focal lengths.

Apple also unveiled the new version of their smartwatch, the Watch 9, which features a chip with enhanced artificial intelligence capabilities for more natural voice interactions. The Watch 9 includes a new one-handed gesture, allowing users to double tap their index finger and thumb together for activities such as answering or ending calls.

During the event, Apple CEO Tim Cook emphasized the company’s commitment to achieving a net-zero impact by 2030. In line with this goal, Apple introduced their first carbon-neutral product, the aluminium Apple Watch, which replaces leather straps with a new material called “finewoven.” They also launched the Ultra version of the Watch, featuring a brighter display and maintaining carbon neutrality.

Overall, Apple’s latest launch showcases their dedication to innovation, environmental sustainability, and expanding their manufacturing capabilities in India.

ソース：

– HT Correspondent, New Delhi, Sep 13, 2023 (source)

– Image credits: Apple/Screenshot (source)