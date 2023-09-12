都市生活

Apple Event 2023: New iPhone 15 Series and More to be Launched

Apple is all set to unveil its highly anticipated iPhone 15 series at the Wonderlust event today. The event will be live-streamed from Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino and is expected to feature several other major product launches, including Apple Air Pods and new generation watches.

The term “wonderlust” refers to the desire to be in a constant state of wonder, according to Urban Dictionary. It seems that Apple wants to keep its users in a constant state of wonder with the plethora of new releases planned for this year.

The event will also reveal the official release dates for iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17, which were previously announced at the company’s WWDC 23 event in June.

Traditionally, Apple’s September event is reserved for major hardware launches, particularly the latest iPhone lineup. This year, the iPhone 15 series will include the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Speculations Surrounding the iPhone 15 Pro Max

Some speculations suggested that Apple might rebrand the iPhone 15 Pro Max as the “Ultra” model due to the inclusion of a USB-C charging port. However, it appears that this change will not happen this year. Apple is known for its surprises and could potentially make unexpected announcements during the event.

How to Watch the iPhone 15 Launch Live?

To watch Apple’s Wonderlust special event, the primary method is through the Apple TV app. Although the event listing may not be available on the app beforehand, Apple typically adds it on the day of the event. Make sure to check for the event listing on the day of the event. The Apple TV app is accessible on a wide range of devices, allowing users to tune in using their favorite streaming devices.

