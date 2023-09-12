Apple、基調講演イベントでiPhoneの新モデルなどを発表

Apple is gearing up to reveal its latest lineup of iPhone models during its highly anticipated keynote event, titled “Wonderlust.” The event is scheduled for Tuesday at 10 AM PT and will be streamed live for audiences worldwide. Alongside the new iPhones, Apple may also unveil a new Apple Watch and provide updates on the upcoming Vision Pro VR headset.

Rumors suggest that Apple will introduce four next-generation iPhone models: the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Notably, the “Pro” models are expected to feature a switch from stainless steel frames to lighter and potentially thinner titanium frames. While there is speculation about how it will look, details will be kept under wraps until the conference.

One significant change that Apple is likely to announce is the switchover from its proprietary Lightning port to the more widely adopted USB-C port. This shift is driven by EU regulations and could have implications for how future iPhone buyers engage with their devices. It remains to be seen how Apple will present and justify this change to its customers.

In addition to the iPhone reveal, Apple may take the opportunity to unveil a new iteration of the Apple Watch. The company has a track record of refreshing its popular wearable device on an annual basis, although details regarding the new Apple Watch are still scarce.

Furthermore, Apple might briefly touch upon the Vision Pro, its much-anticipated virtual reality headset. With the iPhone event attracting a significant amount of attention, it wouldn’t be surprising if Apple provided updates on the progress of the Vision Pro ahead of its expected launch next year.

To watch the livestream of the keynote event, viewers can access it directly on the official Apple website or through YouTube. The event will be available on YouTube’s live stream, and the Apple TV app will showcase the live event as well as previous ones for those who prefer using Apple TV.

With the imminent unveiling of new iPhone models, potential updates to the Apple Watch, and insights into the development of the Vision Pro VR headset, Apple’s keynote event promises an exciting showcase of the company’s latest innovations and offerings.

