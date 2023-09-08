都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

テクノロジー

Apple Supports California Senate Bill Requiring Greenhouse Gas Reporting

Byガブリエル・ボータ

8月2023日、XNUMX年
Apple Supports California Senate Bill Requiring Greenhouse Gas Reporting

Apple has publicly endorsed a California Senate bill that would require large companies to report their greenhouse gas emissions on an annual basis. The bill, proposed by Senator Scott Wiener, aims to hold businesses accountable for their contribution to climate change.

In a letter signed by Apple’s Director for State and Local Government Affairs, D. Michael Foulkes, the company expressed the importance of measurement and reporting in understanding their environmental impact. Apple joins other major companies, including Adobe, Ikea, and Microsoft, in supporting the bill.

If passed, the bill would require public and private companies with annual revenue over $1 billion and operating in California to disclose verified data on their planet-warming emissions. This move is a significant step towards transparency and climate action, highlighting the need for companies to take responsibility for their environmental footprint.

Additionally, there is a separate bill under discussion that would require companies operating in California with a revenue of $500 million to report on climate-related financial risks. This would include information on whether they have budgeted for increased compliance and insurance costs due to climate impacts.

Apple specifically commends the bill’s inclusion of Scope 3 emissions, which include indirect emissions related to companies’ supply chains and end-users. They also suggest allowing sufficient time for data collection, quality control, and third-party review of Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions, which relate to emissions from operations and energy use.

Apple’s endorsement of this legislation reflects the growing recognition among major corporations that transparency and reporting are essential for addressing climate change. By publicly disclosing their emissions, companies can take tangible steps towards reducing their environmental impact and contributing to global sustainability efforts.

ソース：
– ロイター: [リンク]
– Activist group Ceres: [link]

By ガブリエル・ボータ

関連のポスト

テクノロジー

ショウガ：便秘の自然療法

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー
テクノロジー

Starfield が公式にサポートする MOD が 2024 年に登場

11月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア
テクノロジー

Instagram、フィード投稿を親しい友人と共有する新機能をテスト中

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

あなたが逃しました

テクノロジー

ショウガ：便秘の自然療法

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
テクノロジー

Starfield が公式にサポートする MOD が 2024 年に登場

11月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
テクノロジー

Instagram、フィード投稿を親しい友人と共有する新機能をテスト中

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
テクノロジー

ウェブスター グローブで開催される第 XNUMX 回「ストリートのピックルボール」トーナメントに参加しましょう

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント