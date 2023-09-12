都市生活

Apple、iOS 17のリリース日を発表

Byガブリエル・ボータ

12月2023日、XNUMX年
Apple has finally revealed the release date for iOS 17 during its recent event. The latest version of the software will be available for free upgrade on Monday, September 18. This announcement comes after much anticipation from Apple users since the software was first announced at the WWDC event in June. iOS 17 is expected to completely transform the iPhone experience.

Prior to the official release, a beta version of iOS 17 was made available to testers. However, the full version will now be accessible to everyone. There are several exciting features that have garnered attention among users. One of these features is an upgrade to FaceTime, allowing users to leave video voicemails. Additionally, a tool called NameDrop will enable users to easily share contact information by simply holding their phones close together. For those who enjoy organization, a new journal app has also been introduced.

One significant improvement that has caught the interest of many is the promise of an enhanced autocorrect feature. This updated autocorrect is said to learn from the user’s preferences, eliminating the frustration of unintentional word substitutions.

On the launch date of September 18, iOS 17 can be accessed by updating the software. This will allow users to enjoy all the new and improved features that have been introduced. Apple continues to provide advancements that enhance the user experience for its customers.

