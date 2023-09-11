都市生活

Dao by Dorsett AMTD シンガポールが XNUMX つの業界賞を受賞

Byガブリエル・ボータ

11月2023日、XNUMX年
AMTD Digital Inc., a comprehensive digital solutions platform based in France, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Dao by Dorsett AMTD Singapore, has been honored with two major industry awards. The serviced apartment hotel, in which AMTD Digital holds a 51% ownership, has received the “Asia’s Leading New Serviced Apartments 2023” award from the World Travel Awards and the “Best Interior Design Award 2023” from AltoVita Singapore.

The World Travel Awards is a highly prestigious program in the travel and tourism industry, and winning this award is a symbol of excellence recognized worldwide. AltoVita, on the other hand, is an operator of an online corporate accommodation platform known for its enterprise software providing access to a wide network of housing options globally.

These recognitions serve as a testament to the trust and support that Dao by Dorsett AMTD Singapore has received from its customers, guests, and partners. As part of the AMTD Group, which also owns L’Officiel Inc. SAS, a global fashion media company, AMTD Digital is dedicated to delivering exceptional hospitality and VIP experiences.

AMTD Digital Inc. is a comprehensive digital solutions platform that operates in various sectors, including digital solutions services, digital media, content and marketing services, digital investments, and hospitality and VIP services. It serves as the core of the AMTD SpiderNet ecosystem, integrating and empowering the various digital businesses within its ecosystem.

AMTD Assets Group, a subsidiary of AMTD Digital, focuses on the real estate market, specializing in hospitality and lifestyle concepts globally. The company adopts a customer-centric approach, offering VIP membership services across stylish hotels and serviced apartments, property rentals, food and beverage, and club membership services in major cities worldwide.

In conclusion, Dao by Dorsett AMTD Singapore’s recent awards validate its commitment to delivering exceptional service and experiences to its customers. As part of the AMTD Digital Inc. ecosystem, the company continues to strive for excellence in hospitality and digital solutions.

