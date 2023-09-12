都市生活

空軍技術統合局、デジタル計画の遅延の可能性に直面

Byマンフォ・ブレシア

12月2023日、XNUMX年
The Air Force’s newly established tech integration office is facing potential delays in implementing its ambitious digital plans due to budgetary constraints. The office, which is only a year old, aims to bring cloud-based command and control systems and other digital infrastructure to operators by 2024.

The Air Force’s vision is to leverage modern technologies and digital solutions to enhance operational capabilities and streamline processes. Cloud-based command and control systems would enable operators to access real-time data and information, improving decision-making and mission effectiveness.

However, with budget delays looming, the Air Force may be forced to slow down its digital transformation efforts. These delays could impact the timeline for implementing new technologies and infrastructure, limiting the Air Force’s ability to fully leverage the benefits of cloud computing and other digital innovations.

The tech integration office plays a critical role in bridging the gap between operators and technology. Its mission is to identify, develop, and implement cutting-edge technologies that support the Air Force’s operational requirements. By streamlining digital infrastructure and integrating advanced technologies, the office aims to enhance the Air Force’s overall mission readiness and effectiveness.

The potential budget delays highlight the importance of securing adequate funding to support technological advancements in the military. In an era where digital capabilities are becoming increasingly vital, it is crucial for the Air Force to prioritize investments in digital infrastructure and ensure seamless integration of new technologies.

While the tech integration office is committed to its digital plans, the budgetary constraints may require adjustments to the timeline. The Air Force will need to carefully evaluate its priorities and make strategic decisions to ensure that its digital transformation efforts remain on track.

ソース：

– Defense One

– Air Force Tech Integration Office

