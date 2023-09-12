都市生活

Accenture Acquires Nautilus Consulting to Enhance Healthcare Digital Solutions

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

12月2023日、XNUMX年
Accenture, a global professional services company, has announced its acquisition of Nautilus Consulting, a leading digital healthcare consultancy based in the U.K. Nautilus Consulting is well-known for its expertise in Electronic Patient Record (EPR) solutions. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed. This acquisition marks an important step for Accenture in expanding its capabilities in the healthcare sector.

Nautilus Consulting, headquartered in London, specializes in strategic and operational consulting services specifically tailored to the digital healthcare industry. The company’s team, comprised of experts from both the National Health Service (NHS) and the private sector, is dedicated to enhancing patient experience and improving health outcomes. By integrating Nautilus Consulting into its Health Strategy & Consulting team, Accenture aims to strengthen its digital transformation, implementation, and optimization capabilities in the U.K. and globally.

One of the key benefits of this acquisition is the strategic advantage it provides Accenture in its relationship with Oracle Health. Nautilus Consulting’s extensive experience in the procurement and implementation of Oracle Health’s Millennium platform will enhance Accenture’s ability to offer comprehensive digital transformation solutions on a large scale. This integration will bridge the gap between clinical users and IT solution providers, resulting in improved patient experience, health outcomes, and operational efficiencies.

Ashish Goel, Senior Managing Director of Accenture’s Health industry practice in EMEA, expressed excitement about the acquisition, stating that Nautilus has the right talent, digital capabilities, and strategic insights to drive positive change in healthcare services. Goel believes that combining the expertise of both companies will accelerate digital transformation and ultimately make Accenture a leading partner in healthcare transformation.

Simon Evans, Managing Director of Nautilus Consulting, echoed Goel’s sentiments, emphasizing Nautilus’ commitment to maximizing the value of digital investments in healthcare. Evans believes that joining forces with Accenture will enable them to make an even greater impact on the healthcare ecosystem, particularly during a time of increasing costs and resource challenges.

This acquisition demonstrates Accenture’s dedication to enhancing its healthcare digital solutions and its commitment to improving the access, experience, and outcomes of healthcare services. By leveraging Nautilus Consulting’s expertise, Accenture aims to become a trusted partner and leader in healthcare transformation.

