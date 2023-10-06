都市生活

科学

パルサー PSR J1023 の謎の挙動を理解する

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

10月6日、2023年
Pulsars are the remnants of massive stars that have gone supernova. These spinning neutron stars emit jets of electromagnetic radiation from their magnetic poles, causing them to appear as flashing lights when observed from Earth. One particular pulsar, PSR J1023+0038, has been puzzling astronomers with its erratic behavior.

PSR J1023 is a millisecond pulsar, rotating hundreds of times per second. It is also in a close binary system with another star. Observations have shown that the pulsar switches between intensely bright “high mode” and dimmer “low mode” as it strips material from its companion star.

The material stripped from the companion star forms an accretion disk around the pulsar. This disk contains highly energetic charged particles that are pulled inward by the pulsar’s gravity. When a larger amount of material spirals closer to the pulsar, collisions occur between the charged particles in the pulsar’s winds and those from the companion star. This heats up the incoming matter and pushes it outward, resulting in an explosive flash of X-rays, ultraviolet, and visible light during high mode.

After a sufficient amount of material is blown off in high mode, the emissions from the pulsar decrease. The pulsar’s wind also weakens as there is less material to feed it. The outflows and emissions from the compact jet also temporarily cease. The pulsar enters a low mode where it still emits radio waves, with some leftover emissions from high mode.

The cycle starts again when a new influx of material approaches the pulsar, filling in the spaces left by previously ejected plasma, and restarting the synchrotron emission that powers the compact jet.

To understand this behavior, astronomers used 12 ground-based and space telescopes to observe PSR J1023. This was the largest multi-wavelength study done on the pulsar, revealing how inflowing material affects its winds and overall pulses.

Further research is needed to explore possible similarities between transitional millisecond pulsars and other pulsars. Understanding the behavior of these pulsars can provide valuable insights into the remnants of massive stars and the processes involved in their evolution.

ソース：
– 天文学と天体物理学
– NASAのゴダード宇宙飛行センター

