失われた大陸ジーランディアが初めて完全に地図化される

Byロバート・アンドリュー

10月10日、2023年
Scientists have completed the first-ever full mapping of Zealandia, a submerged continent that includes New Zealand and the French islands of New Caledonia. Zealandia was officially recognized as a continent in 2017, and this latest mapping effort has provided researchers with new insights into its formation millions of years ago.

Despite being mostly underwater, with only 5% of its landmass above sea level, Zealandia spans an estimated area of 1.9 million square miles. The recent mapping focused on the northern region of Zealandia, located between New Zealand, New Caledonia, and Australia.

The study revealed that Zealandia broke off from the supercontinent Gondwana between 60 and 100 million years ago. The separation was facilitated by a massive volcanic region that featured magnetic lava rocks along the boundary between the two land masses. As Zealandia stretched and thinned, magma flowed out of cracks and fissures, leading to its eventual detachment from Gondwana.

The mapping project also uncovered a granite backbone that runs through the middle of Zealandia, with rock samples taken from the seabed near New Caledonia. These samples allowed scientists to fully trace the 100 million to 250 million-year-old granite formation.

The comprehensive mapping of Zealandia has significant implications for understanding New Zealand’s resources, environment, and natural hazards. The data collected will provide valuable insights into the continent’s geological composition, volcanic activity, and sedimentary features.

This milestone in continental mapping provides scientists with a comprehensive understanding of Zealandia’s formation and evolution. It highlights the crucial role that magma played in the breakup of Gondwana and the ultimate separation of Zealandia as a distinct continent.

By ロバート・アンドリュー

