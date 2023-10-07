都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

インドの XPoSat ミッション: 宇宙の謎を解き明かす

Byガブリエル・ボータ

10月7日、2023年
インドの XPoSat ミッション: 宇宙の謎を解き明かす

India’s space exploration journey continues to reach groundbreaking milestones. Following the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya L-1 missions, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is now preparing for its next mission, the X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat). This mission holds the promise of unlocking the mysteries of the universe.

XPoSat is India’s first polarimetry mission and only the world’s second of its kind, with NASA’s Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) being the predecessor launched in 2021. At its core, polarimetry is a scientific technique used to study the movement of light waves, providing insights into their direction and patterns of vibration during their journey through space.

The launch of XPoSat is set to take place in the coming months, riding atop a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). Once in orbit, it is expected to serve for a minimum of five years. The mission aims to tackle the challenges of understanding the emission mechanism from various astronomical sources like black holes, neutron stars, active galactic nuclei, and pulsar wind nebulae.

Researchers have found these processes to be complex and elusive, with existing space observatories struggling to provide precise data on these emissions. To address these challenges, ISRO has developed advanced devices and technologies, such as XPoSat, to shed light on these cosmic enigmas.

XPoSat carries two crucial scientific payloads: POLIX (Polarimeter Instrument in X-rays) and XSPECT (X-ray Spectroscopy and Timing). POLIX is designed to measure the polarization parameters of X-rays emanating from approximately 40 bright astronomical sources, while XSPECT complements the mission by providing essential information on how celestial objects absorb and emit light.

The XPoSat mission, with its cutting-edge technology and advanced payloads, is expected to significantly contribute to our understanding of the cosmos. It marks another milestone in India’s space exploration journey and emphasizes the country’s growing confidence in space missions.

ソース：
– ISRO (インド宇宙研究機関)
– NASA (アメリカ航空宇宙局)

By ガブリエル・ボータ

関連のポスト

科学

チャンドラヤーン 4 号ミッション: ISRO の次の月への取り組み

10月9日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー
科学

準拠したメカニズムで小型機械デバイスの限界を押し上げる

10月9日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア
科学

水の粘度予測における OPC および OPC3 水モデルの精度

10月9日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー

あなたが逃しました

科学

チャンドラヤーン 4 号ミッション: ISRO の次の月への取り組み

10月9日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

準拠したメカニズムで小型機械デバイスの限界を押し上げる

10月9日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

水の粘度予測における OPC および OPC3 水モデルの精度

10月9日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

銀河の隣人: NGC 3558 および LEDA 83465

10月9日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント