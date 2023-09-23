都市生活

科学

考古学者が世界最古の木造建築物を発見

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

23月2023日、XNUMX年
考古学者が世界最古の木造建築物を発見

Archaeologists have made an extraordinary find near the border of Zambia and Tanzania – what is believed to be the oldest known wooden structure in the world. The structure, found along a riverbank in Zambia, consists of two interlocking logs from a large-fruited willow tree. The logs are carved, chopped, and shaped with sharp stone tools and are held together with a notch.

This remarkable discovery predates modern humans and is estimated to be at least 476,000 years old, well before the evolution of Homo sapiens. It is possible that the structure was made by Homo heidelbergensis, who is believed to have lived in the region between 700,000 to 200,000 years ago.

The purpose of the structure is not fully confirmed, but archaeologists speculate that it could have served as a walkway or the foundation for a platform. This platform could have been used for various activities such as storing items, keeping firewood or food dry, or simply as a place to sit and create things. It is also noteworthy that a collection of wooden tools, including a wedge and a digging stick, were discovered at the site.

This discovery challenges previous assumptions about the capabilities of early humans. Professor Larry Barham, an archaeologist at the University of Liverpool, states, “They transformed their surroundings to make life easier, even if it was only by making a platform to sit on by the river to do their daily chores. They used their intelligence, imagination, and skills to create something they’d never seen before, something that had never previously existed.”

This find suggests an abstract level of thinking and potentially the development of language among early human ancestors. It is a testament to their ingenuity and technological prowess, shedding new light on our understanding of our ancient past.

