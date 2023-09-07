都市生活

ゴミ出し：アイオロス衛星が制御再突入で地球に突入

Byロバート・アンドリュー

7月2023日、XNUMX年
The European Space Agency (ESA) has released a new animation showcasing the final moments of the Aeolus spacecraft as it made its controlled reentry into Earth’s atmosphere. The animation, created using the last eight images taken by the satellite, shows the spacecraft tumbling and burning up in a fiery demise. These images were captured by the Tracking and Imaging Radar (TIRA), a space observation radar in Germany.

Aeolus had been orbiting Earth for five years, measuring the planet’s winds on a global scale. However, the satellite was running out of fuel and was being pulled down by gravity and atmospheric drag. In a unique effort to combat the growing issue of space debris, ESA implemented an assisted reentry for the satellite.

The reentry involved a series of maneuvers that lowered Aeolus’ orbit from approximately 199 miles to just 75 miles above Earth. At 2:40 p.m. ET, the satellite became a fireball, falling through Earth’s atmosphere. ESA’s Space Debris Office tracked its final descent.

The controlled reentry of Aeolus demonstrates sustainable spaceflight and responsible operations. The mission team stayed with the satellite for as long as possible, guiding its return and ensuring responsible disposal. As Tommaso Parrinello, Aeolus mission manager, stated, “these images are our final farewell to the mission we all miss, but whose legacy lives on.”

This controlled reentry of a spacecraft is a significant step towards mitigating space debris and ensuring the long-term sustainability of space activities.

出典: ESA (欧州宇宙機関)

