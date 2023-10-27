都市生活

科学

今年最後の天体スペクタクル：部分半影月食

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

10月27日、2023年
A mesmerizing celestial event is set to captivate sky-gazers around the world this Saturday. It marks the final opportunity this year to witness a lunar eclipse, an event that never ceases to enthrall those who are drawn to the vastness of the night sky.

Tomorrow’s celestial spectacle will be a partial penumbral lunar eclipse, occurring for the second and last time in 2023, just a fortnight after the previous solar eclipse on October 14. The last time the phenomenon graced our skies was at the beginning of May. This breathtaking display will be visible in various regions, including Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, North America, and even the far reaches of Antarctica.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has stated that the lunar eclipse is due to be observed in Pakistan as well. The eclipse is scheduled to commence in the late evening hours of Saturday at 11:02 pm local time, reach its peak at 01:14 am, and conclude at 03:26 am on October 29 (Sunday).

月食 occurs when the Earth finds itself between the sun and the moon, casting a shadow that envelops the moon’s surface. This astronomical phenomenon is possible only during a full moon, making it an intriguing target for skywatchers eager to explore the mysteries of the cosmos.

There are three distinct types of lunar eclipses, determined by the alignment of the Sun, Earth, and moon at the time of the event. A 月食 occurs when the Earth’s shadow blankets the entire lunar surface. In a 部分月食, only a section of the moon is immersed in Earth’s shadow, resulting in a striking “bite” taken out of the lunar terrain. Finally, a 半影月食 casts the faint outer rim of Earth’s shadow onto the moon’s surface.

As the year draws to a close, take a moment to gaze upward and witness the wonders of the cosmos. The partial penumbral lunar eclipse promises to be a breathtaking sight, reminding us of the boundless beauty that surrounds us, even in the darkest hours of the night.

FAQ：

Q: When will the partial penumbral lunar eclipse occur?
A: The eclipse is scheduled for Saturday, starting at 11:02 pm (local time) and concluding on October 29 at 03:26 am.

Q: Where will the eclipse be visible?
A: The partial penumbral lunar eclipse can be observed in various regions, including Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, North America, and Antarctica.

Q: How does a lunar eclipse happen?
A: A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth passes between the sun and the moon, casting a shadow on the moon’s surface.

Q: What are the different types of lunar eclipses?
A: There are three types: total lunar eclipses, partial lunar eclipses, and penumbral lunar eclipses, each distinguished by the extent of Earth’s shadow on the moon’s surface.

