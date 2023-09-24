都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

アインシュタインの重力理論: 逸脱の探索

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

24月2023日、XNUMX年
Einstein’s theory of gravity, known as general relativity, has been incredibly successful for over a century. However, it does have theoretical shortcomings, particularly when it comes to spacetime singularities inside black holes and the Big Bang itself.

Unlike theories describing the other fundamental forces in physics, general relativity has only been tested in weak gravity. This means that deviations from general relativity are still possible and have not been fully explored throughout the universe. Theoretical physicists believe that deviations from general relativity must occur.

One possible solution to the shortcomings of general relativity is to incorporate quantum mechanics, which applies to very small scales. Quantum physics suggests that particles should be thought of as waves rather than points, and the Heisenberg uncertainty principle states that certain pairs of quantities, such as position and velocity, cannot be known with absolute precision.

Attempts to combine general relativity and quantum physics have introduced deviations from Einstein’s theory, indicating that it cannot be the ultimate theory of gravity. Arthur Eddington, who famously verified general relativity in the 1919 solar eclipse, began searching for alternatives shortly after its introduction.

Cosmology plays a crucial role in the study of gravity theories. The Λ-Cold Dark Matter (ΛCDM) model has become the standard model of cosmology, but it is incomplete and unsatisfactory from a theoretical perspective. Dark energy was introduced to explain the acceleration of cosmic expansion and is an essential component of the ΛCDM model. However, the nature of dark energy remains a mystery, and its existence lacks physical justification.

One alternative to dark energy is a cosmological constant, but it would require fine-tuning to fit cosmological observations. It is possible that the troubles arise from trying to fit cosmological observations into general relativity, rather than the existence of mysterious dark energy.

The search for deviations from Einstein’s theory of gravity continues as physicists explore alternative theories and strive to understand the nature of the universe.

