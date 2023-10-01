都市生活

レアアース元素の抽出が難しい理由

Byロバート・アンドリュー

10月1日、2023年
Rare earth elements, including neodymium, praseodymium, terbium, and dysprosium, are highly sought after by the tech and energy industries due to their useful properties. These elements are vital components in smartphones, electric car batteries, and wind turbines. Despite their importance, their limited global supply is a concern for governments and corporations.

Contrary to what their name suggests, rare earth elements are not actually rare. A study by the US Geological Survey found that their abundance in the Earth’s crust is comparable to common metals like copper and zinc. However, extracting these elements from their natural sources is challenging.

Unlike other metals that concentrate in specific geological formations, rare earth elements are spread out across the planet. They do not collect in one place due to their unique chemistry. This makes mining for these materials particularly inefficient.

Even when rare earth elements are present in certain areas, extracting them is a complex process. Ores containing rare earth elements are composed of metal particles bonded to other nonmetal substances by strong ionic bonds. Breaking these bonds and removing the nonmetal substances is difficult.

Rare earth elements have three positive charges and form strong ionic bonds with phosphate counterions, which have three negative charges. Overcoming the strong attraction between the metal and the counterion is a challenging task. The extraction process requires intense chemical reactions, low pH levels, aggressive conditions, and high temperatures.

Researchers are exploring alternative methods to extract rare earth elements, such as recycling and extracting them from old electronics and industrial waste. Additionally, efforts are being made to develop new compounds that possess similar properties to rare earth elements. However, for now, there is no substitute for these valuable elements as demand continues to rise.

ソース：
– US Geological Survey Study
– Aaron Noble, professor and head of the Mining and Mineral Engineering Department at Virginia Tech
– Paul Ziemkiewicz, director of the West Virginia Water Research Institute.

