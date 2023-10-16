都市生活

微生物群集の群集機能ランドスケープを統計的に学習する

Byガブリエル・ボータ

10月16日、2023年
Summary: A new study by researchers from the University of Chicago, Yale University, and Washington University in St. Louis has developed a statistical model that can accurately predict functions of a microbial community by considering the presence or absence of different species, rather than their interactions. This approach, which treats adding or removing species as “mutations” on a landscape of community function, proved successful across a variety of ecological systems. The simplicity and robustness of the model make it a promising tool for designing microbial communities with specific functions in various applications, such as environmental remediation and digestive health. Furthermore, this research provides insights into the underlying principles of how microbial communities function.

The traditional approach to understanding the function of microbial communities involves studying the interactions between different species. However, the complex and diverse combinations of species within communities make it extremely challenging to accurately predict community function using this approach. Researchers sought a simpler alternative and developed a statistical model that only considers the presence or absence of species in a microbial community.

Drawing inspiration from genetics, the researchers constructed a landscape of community function, where adding or removing species represents “mutations” and peaks on the landscape indicate communities with high functional attributes. Surprisingly, the landscapes were found to be smooth rather than complex, indicating that the shape of the landscape can be approximated with limited data. This simplicity allows the researchers to predict community function as effectively as more complex approaches that consider species dynamics and abundance.

The study tested the model on six different datasets from various ecological systems, including microbial communities involved in butyrate production and starch breakdown. The model consistently performed well across these datasets, demonstrating its robustness and versatility.

The implications of this research are significant. The model can aid in designing microbial communities for specific purposes, such as environmental cleanup and digestive health. Additionally, it provides a better understanding of how microbial communities function, challenging conventional wisdom about ecological complexity. Future research will focus on unraveling the reasons behind the observed simplicity of community function landscapes.

ソース：
– Abigail Skwara et al, Statistically learning the functional landscape of microbial communities, Nature Ecology & Evolution (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41559-023-02197-4

By ガブリエル・ボータ

