都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

アイルランドと北アイルランドのオーロラ: 壮大な自然のショー

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

19月2023日、XNUMX年
アイルランドと北アイルランドのオーロラ: 壮大な自然のショー

If you’ve ever wanted to witness the breathtaking phenomenon of the northern lights, you don’t have to venture all the way to Iceland or Alaska. Ireland and Northern Ireland offer stunning displays of the aurora borealis, painting the night sky in vivid greens, pinks, blues, and purples. While clouds can sometimes obstruct the view, clear nights with the necessary solar activity can provide glimpses of this natural light show.

The best locations to observe the northern lights in Ireland include the north coast of Northern Ireland, the Antrim coast, Co Mayo on the west coast, Ashbourne in Co Meath, and potentially the Dublin area during strong displays. However, sightings are not guaranteed, and the upcoming equinox on September 23 might offer a better chance due to conditions in the Earth’s magnetic field and the planet’s tilt at that time.

The aurora process begins with solar flares, eruptions on the sun that release billions of tons of radiation into space. These particles reach the Earth’s atmosphere about two days later, where some get caught in the planet’s magnetic field and are drawn towards the North and South poles. Upon colliding with atoms and molecules in the atmosphere, they create the vibrant colors of the northern lights.

Clear skies and minimal light pollution are crucial when trying to witness the aurora. Living away from cities and towns provides a better chance of seeing the major displays, although even from Dublin city, spectacular views have been reported. Astronomy Ireland runs an aurora alert service, predicting when solar explosions will occur and when the particles are expected to reach the Earth’s atmosphere.

The next few years are particularly favorable for witnessing the northern lights, as the sun’s activity is set to peak in 2025. However, weather conditions can present challenges, with cloudy skies often obstructing the view. Despite this, clear nights do occur, offering the opportunity to experience this awe-inspiring natural phenomenon.

出典: 天文学アイルランド誌

By ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

関連のポスト

科学

NASAのオシリス・レックス宇宙船、ユタ砂漠への着陸に向けて小惑星サンプルカプセルを放出へ

23月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア
科学

目的のある行動の起源: 幼児研究からの洞察

23月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー
科学

OSIRIS-REx ミッション: 異星人の岩石標本を地球に持ち帰る

23月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

あなたが逃しました

科学

NASAのオシリス・レックス宇宙船、ユタ砂漠への着陸に向けて小惑星サンプルカプセルを放出へ

23月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

目的のある行動の起源: 幼児研究からの洞察

23月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

OSIRIS-REx ミッション: 異星人の岩石標本を地球に持ち帰る

23月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

インドのヴィクラム着陸船とプラギャン探査機はスリープモードのまま

23月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント