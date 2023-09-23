都市生活

アメリカ大陸の数百万人が壮大な金環日食を目撃

By ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

23月2023日、XNUMX年
On October 14, a remarkable astronomical event is set to take place, treating millions of people in the Americas to a stunning solar eclipse. If weather conditions permit, observers will witness the moon passing directly in front of the sun. This annular solar eclipse will be visible along a path that stretches across parts of the United States, Mexico, Central America, and South America.

An annular solar eclipse occurs when the moon positions itself between the Earth and the sun, partially blocking the sun’s face as it passes. What sets this type of eclipse apart is that the moon is at or near its farthest point from Earth, resulting in it not completely obscuring the sun. Instead, it looks like a dark disk superimposed on the sun’s larger, bright face, creating a ring of fire effect.

The eclipse will begin at 9:13 a.m. PDT (12:13 p.m. EDT/1613 GMT) in Oregon, before moving across states such as California, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas in the United States. It will then continue its path over Mexico, Guatemala, Belize, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Colombia, and Brazil, and eventually end at sunset in the Atlantic Ocean. While the maximum obscuring of the sun will occur within the path in the United States, people in larger parts of North America, Central America, and South America will still be able to witness the eclipse in a lesser form.

The moon will appear almost as large as the sun from Earth’s perspective because it is much closer to our planet. The moon’s diameter is approximately 2,159 miles (3,476 km), while the sun’s diameter measures about 865,000 miles (1.4 million km), and the Earth’s diameter is 7,918 miles (12,742 km).

It is essential to prioritize safety when viewing a solar eclipse. Directly looking at the sun without proper eye protection can cause severe eye injury. Since the sun is never fully blocked during an annular solar eclipse, specialized eye protection is crucial. Using safe solar viewing glasses or a handheld solar viewer is strongly advised, while regular sunglasses are insufficient.

Solar eclipses differ from lunar eclipses in that the latter occurs when the Earth blocks the sunlight from reaching the moon, leaving it dim and possibly displaying a reddish hue. Lunar eclipses are visible from a larger area on Earth compared to solar eclipses.

Witnessing an annular solar eclipse is an awe-inspiring experience that reminds us of the wonders of the universe. As always, make sure to prioritize safety by using appropriate eye protection when observing this celestial event.

ソース：
– NASA
– スペースドットコム

