都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

科学者がオリオン大星雲で新しい「ジャンボ」天体を発見

Byマンフォ・ブレシア

10月8日、2023年
Scientists at the European Space Agency (ESA) have made a groundbreaking discovery using the James Webb Space Telescope. They have detected the presence of pairs of planet-like objects in the Orion Nebula that were previously unknown. These objects, referred to as “JuMBOs,” are free-floating entities with a size similar to Jupiter. The discovery has the potential to revolutionize our current understanding of the formation of stars and planets.

Mark McCaughrean, the ESA Senior Advisor for Science & Exploration, joins in the discussion of this remarkable finding. According to McCaughrean, the identification of these JuMBOs challenges the prevailing theories surrounding the birth of stars and planets. Previously, scientists believed that planets primarily form within the protoplanetary disks that surround young stars. However, the existence of these free-floating planet-like objects suggests that alternative mechanisms may be at play.

The detection of JuMBOs in the Orion Nebula holds implications for our understanding of the processes involved in planetary formation. It raises questions about whether these objects formed in protoplanetary disks and were later ejected, or if they formed through a different mechanism entirely. Scientists are now eager to investigate the origin, frequency, and characteristics of these JuMBOs in order to gain further insights into their formation.

The discovery was made possible by the James Webb Space Telescope, which is equipped with advanced imaging capabilities. This telescope is set to be launched by NASA and ESA, and it promises to deepen our knowledge of the universe by exploring distant objects and capturing detailed images. The detection of JuMBOs in the Orion Nebula represents just one of the many exciting discoveries that we can anticipate from this groundbreaking mission.

In conclusion, the recent discovery of pairs of planet-like JuMBOs in the Orion Nebula has the potential to reshape our understanding of star and planet formation. The existence of these free-floating objects challenges current theories and calls for further investigation into alternative formations mechanisms. The James Webb Space Telescope, with its advanced imaging capabilities, has opened new doors in the exploration of our universe and promises to deliver even more astonishing discoveries in the future.

ソース：
– 欧州宇宙機関 (ESA)
– NASA

