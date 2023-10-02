都市生活

古代銀河に関する新たな洞察: 宇宙のルールブックの書き換え

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

10月2日、2023年
A recent study conducted by a team of astronomers using the Webb Space Telescope has revealed fascinating insights into the chemical abundances of ancient galaxies in the early universe. These galaxies, dating back to approximately 500 to 750 million years after the Big Bang, were found to have only a quarter of the chemical abundance that was expected, despite following the rules established by younger galaxies in terms of star formation rate and stellar mass.

This discovery has led scientists to believe that there may have been a dramatic rewriting of the cosmic rulebook during the early stages of the universe. Study co-author Claudia Lagos explained that “it was like the galaxies had a rulebook that they followed, but astonishingly, this cosmic rulebook appears to have undergone a dramatic rewrite during the universe’s infancy.”

The Webb Space Telescope’s ability to observe the cosmos at infrared and near-infrared wavelengths made it an ideal tool for studying the most ancient light visible. By examining the light that has been “redshifted,” or stretched to the redder side of the electromagnetic spectrum, scientists can determine the age of objects in the universe. In this study, the researchers were able to measure the chemical abundances of galaxies at redshifts of z=7-10, providing valuable insights into the early stages of galaxy formation.

One of the most surprising findings was that ancient galaxies produced far fewer heavy elements than expected. This discrepancy can be attributed to the continuous influx of new, pristine gas from their surroundings, which diluted the concentration of heavy elements inside the galaxies. The researchers believe that further observations by the Webb Space Telescope could help unravel the mysteries surrounding the formation and evolution of these ancient galaxies.

The Webb Space Telescope has previously identified galaxies with even higher redshifts, indicating their greater age. The study of these ancient galaxies is crucial to understanding how they took shape and evolved in the nascent universe. However, as scientists delve deeper into these cosmic mysteries, more questions are likely to arise.

Sources: Nature Astronomy, University of Western Australia

