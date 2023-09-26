都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

古代の銀河には化学物質が不足していることが判明

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

26月2023日、XNUMX年
古代の銀河には化学物質が不足していることが判明

A recent study using the Webb Space Telescope has revealed that galaxies in the early universe were lacking in chemical and metal abundances. While these galaxies seemed to follow the established rules regarding star formation rate and stellar mass, they only had a quarter of the expected amount of chemical abundance. The findings suggest that the cosmic rulebook for these galaxies underwent a dramatic rewrite during the universe’s infancy. The research was published in Nature Astronomy.

The Webb Space Telescope, a $10 billion space observatory launched in December 2021, was used to make these observations. Webb is designed to observe the cosmos at infrared and near-infrared wavelengths, making it ideal for studying ancient light. As light from objects in the universe is stretched and shifted to the redder side of the electromagnetic spectrum, astronomers assign a number called “z” to indicate the redshift. Higher values of “z” correspond to farther and older objects.

Until recently, it was challenging to measure the chemical abundances of galaxies at redshifts higher than 3.3. However, Webb allowed the research team to measure abundances at redshifts of 7 to 10, corresponding to 500 million to 750 million years after the Big Bang. The team used Webb’s capabilities to measure star formation rates, stellar masses, and chemical abundances of galaxies in the early universe.

The most surprising discovery was that these ancient galaxies produced fewer heavy elements than expected. The influx of new, pristine gas from their surroundings diluted the heavy elements inside the galaxies, making them less concentrated. Webb has also observed even more ancient galaxies with higher redshifts, indicating their existence in an even earlier epoch of the universe.

Understanding how these ancient galaxies formed and evolved is one of Webb’s main objectives. Despite their young age, many of these galaxies appear surprisingly mature. Further observations by the telescope may shed light on their formation processes. However, as we uncover more about these galaxies, more mysteries may arise, deepening our quest for clarity.

ソース：
– Nature Astronomy (publication)
– University of Western Australia (press release)

