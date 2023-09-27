都市生活

科学

木星の衛星エウロパでの生命の構成要素を示唆する新たな証拠

Byマンフォ・ブレシア

27月2023日、XNUMX年
Two independent teams of astronomers have made an exciting discovery that suggests the existence of a building block of life on Europa, one of Jupiter’s icy moons. Using the James Webb Space Telescope to observe Europa’s frozen surface, the researchers detected an abundance of carbon dioxide within a specific region of the frigid terrain. Their findings were published in the journal Science on September 21.

Europa has long been of interest to scientists due to its potential for harboring life. This moon is covered in a thick layer of ice, beneath which lies a vast global ocean. The presence of liquid water, coupled with the possibility of a stable energy source from Jupiter’s gravitational forces, makes Europa a prime candidate for hosting life forms.

Carbon dioxide is a key ingredient for life as we know it. It serves as a building block for organic molecules and is crucial for supporting biological processes. The detection of carbon dioxide on Europa’s surface raises the exciting possibility that the moon’s ocean may be rich with the necessary raw materials for life to emerge.

The James Webb Space Telescope, with its advanced capabilities and sensitivity, allowed the astronomers to map out the distribution of carbon dioxide on Europa with unprecedented detail. Both research teams independently observed a concentrated area with elevated levels of the compound. This localized region suggests that there may be geological or chemical processes at work beneath the icy surface, releasing carbon dioxide into the surrounding environment.

These findings open up new avenues for further exploration of Europa’s potential habitability. Future missions could focus on investigating the source of carbon dioxide and other essential elements that may be present beneath the moon’s icy shell. Understanding the conditions necessary for life in the solar system is a fundamental step towards unraveling the mysteries of our own origins and the potential for life beyond Earth.

