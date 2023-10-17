The Southern Ocean, with its unique characteristics and roles in the Earth’s climate system, requires increased observation and measurement efforts to better understand its impact. While Venus and Earth may share similarities in terms of size and distance from the sun, the absence of an ocean on Venus sets it apart as a hostile environment. On Earth, oceans play a crucial role in mitigating the effects of climate change by absorbing and storing around 90% of the heat captured by the changing atmosphere.

While advances in satellite technology and computer simulations have provided us with valuable insights into the Earth’s oceans, direct observations are still necessary to make surprising discoveries and gain a comprehensive understanding. The Southern Ocean, in particular, serves as the connector of all oceans and exhibits distinctive features such as Antarctica’s sea ice and the Antarctic Circumpolar Current.

The decline in Antarctic sea ice is a concern for climate scientists due to its various roles, including reflecting solar energy, ventilating the deep ocean, and serving as a habitat for polar life. Additionally, the Antarctic Circumpolar Current acts as a massive flywheel driven by winds, contributing to the overall flow of energy through the ocean.

Efforts to observe and measure the Southern Ocean and Antarctica face challenges due to the remote and expensive nature of the region. However, researchers recognize the urgency of the climate emergency and have come together to foster collaboration, share information, and develop new approaches to studying this environment. New technologies, such as fleets of autonomous floats that monitor temperature and salinity, are being deployed to monitor and understand the changing conditions.

Direct observations are essential for reducing uncertainties and keeping up with the rapid changes taking place in the Southern Ocean. By investing in observing and measuring this critical region, we can gain valuable insights into the Earth’s climate system, mitigate the impacts of climate change, and make more informed decisions.

