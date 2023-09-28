科学者がプラスチックを食べる細菌を発見：プラスチック危機への潜在的な解決策

都市生活

In 2001, Japanese scientists made a groundbreaking discovery at a rubbish dump. They found a slimy film of bacteria that was consuming plastic waste, breaking it down into basic nutrients. Led by Professor Kohei Oda, the team discovered a bacteria called Ideonella sakaiensis that could break down polyethylene terephthalate (PET), the most common plastic found in clothing and packaging.

At the time, plastic pollution was not yet a significant concern, and the preliminary papers on the bacteria were never published. However, in recent years, plastic pollution has become a global crisis, with enormous amounts of plastic waste accumulating in oceans and landfills. Current methods of breaking down or recycling plastic are inadequate, and only a small percentage of plastic ever enters recycling plants.

The discovery of the plastic-eating bacteria has given hope for a solution to the plastic crisis. While the bacteria’s ability to break down plastic is impressive, it is not yet fast enough to have a meaningful impact on plastic waste at scale. However, scientists believe that with further research and manipulation of enzymes, the bacteria’s capabilities can be enhanced.

Microbiology, the study of micro-organisms, has undergone a revolution in recent decades, uncovering a vast and diverse world of microbes with incredible powers. Many scientists now believe that microbes hold the key to solving a range of complex problems. The discovery of the plastic-eating bacteria is just the beginning, and further research is needed to develop faster and more efficient methods of plastic degradation.

With the urgent need to address plastic pollution, scientists are hopeful that the potential of the plastic-eating bacteria can be realized. By harnessing the power of microbes, we may find a way to combat the environmental disaster caused by plastic waste.

– Oda, K., et al. (2016). A bacterium that degrades and assimilates poly(ethylene terephthalate). Science, 351(6278), 1196-1199.

