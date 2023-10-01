都市生活

新しいタイトル: NASA のパーサヴィアランス探査車が火星で発見したダスト デビル

Byマンフォ・ブレシア

10月1日、2023年
Summary: NASA’s Perseverance rover has discovered a dust-filled whirlwind, known as a dust devil, on Mars. Dust devils are common on both Mars and Earth, but those found on Mars can grow to be much larger than their Earth counterparts.

NASA’s Perseverance rover has recently captured images of a dust devil on the surface of Mars. Dust devils are natural phenomena that occur on both Earth and Mars when rising columns of warm air mix with descending columns of cooler air. These swirling vortexes of dust can reach impressive sizes on Mars, often exceeding the dimensions of those found on Earth.

Dust devils form in areas with a thin atmosphere, like Mars, where the low air pressure contributes to the spinning motion. As the warm air rises, it creates a rotating column that pulls dust particles up from the ground. This swirling motion can sometimes be seen from space and is a common sight captured by Martian rovers.

The ability of the Perseverance rover to capture images of dust devils on Mars provides scientists with valuable data about the Martian atmosphere and weather patterns. By studying these phenomenon, scientists can gain insights into the planet’s climate and potentially determine if conditions on Mars were ever suitable for life.

Dust devils also have the potential to clean off the solar panels of Mars rovers, providing a temporary energy boost. Dust storms on Mars can deposit a layer of dust on the solar panels, reducing their efficiency. However, the strong winds generated by dust devils can help remove this dust layer, allowing the solar panels to gather more sunlight and generate more power.

