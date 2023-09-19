都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

ピンク ダイヤモンドの形成: アーガイル鉱山からの洞察

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

19月2023日、XNUMX年
A recent study conducted by researchers from Curtin University, mining company Rio Tinto, and international colleagues delved into the formation of pink diamonds and their connection to the breakup of a supercontinent. The study focused on the renowned Argyle diamond mine in Western Australia, which produced over 90% of the world’s pink diamonds. By analyzing material from the mine, the researchers determined that the volcanic eruption that brought the diamonds to the surface occurred approximately 1.3 billion years ago, coinciding with the breakup of the supercontinent Nuna.

The formation of pink diamonds begins deep within the Earth’s crust, where carbon crystallizes into colorless diamonds under immense pressure. The collision of continental blocks, as seen in the Kimberley and Northern Australia, caused a deformation in the diamond crystals, leading to their pink coloration. The researchers also discovered that the diamonds needed to ascend rapidly to the surface through a volcanic eruption to retain their diamond form.

While the study sheds light on the formation of pink diamonds and their connection to supercontinent breakup events, finding similar diamond deposits remains a challenge. The seams that join continental blocks can become covered by sediment over millions or billions of years, concealing potential diamond-bearing deposits. Additionally, the diamond-bearing pipes are often narrow, making their discovery even more difficult.

Despite these challenges, the study provides valuable insights for prospectors and the diamond industry in locating potential sites for pink diamonds. Understanding the geological processes behind the formation of these rare gems may aid in narrowing down potential areas for exploration and mining. However, the process of finding pink diamonds is anticipated to remain complex and require extensive research and exploration efforts.

ソース：

– Main Source: Nature Communications: “The timing of mantle metasomatism in the formation of the Argyle diamond deposit, Western Australia”

– Additional Source: ABC News Australia: “Argyle diamonds: Outback mine’s famous pink gems born from ancient supercontinent breakup”

By ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

