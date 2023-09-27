都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

研究によると、太平洋岸北西部で新たな地震の脅威が判明

Byロバート・アンドリュー

27月2023日、XNUMX年
研究によると、太平洋岸北西部で新たな地震の脅威が判明

A recent study conducted by the University of Arizona has revealed a previously unknown earthquake threat to the Pacific Northwest. By examining tree rings, the researchers were able to identify a significant seismic event that took place in the Puget Lowlands in western Washington around late A.D. 923 or early 924. This discovery has raised concerns about the potential devastation that such an earthquake could cause in the region.

The study found that similar shallow faults located less than 18 miles below the surface ruptured about 1,000 years ago, similar to recent earthquakes in the Turkey-Syria border area. These earthquakes, with magnitudes of 7.8 and close to that, resulted in the destruction of thousands of buildings and the loss of over 50,000 lives. Now, it appears that the Pacific Northwest is facing a similar earthquake threat.

The researchers estimate that over 4 million residents in the Pacific Northwest, including major cities like Seattle, Tacoma, and Olympia, are at risk. The study also revealed that the shallow faults in the region are interconnected, either through subterranean connections or stress transfer from one fault to another. This finding has led the researchers to suggest that current regional hazard models need to be updated to include this earthquake threat.

Scientists have been aware of the presence of shallow faults in the region since the 1960s, but it was previously unclear when and how these faults last ruptured. The study utilized tree stumps that died during previous seismic events to determine the timing of these earthquakes. By comparing the growth patterns of ancient trees with those still living, the researchers were able to determine that the seismic events occurred in late fall through early spring of late 923 to early 924.

The research highlights the need for improved understanding and preparedness in the face of this earthquake threat. It also serves as a reminder of the importance of continuously updating hazard models to accurately assess the risks posed by natural disasters.

ソース：
– University of Arizona study, led by Professor Bryan Black
– Published in the journal Science Advances

By ロバート・アンドリュー

関連のポスト

科学

北極の湖におけるメタン循環が気候変動に与える影響を研究が明らかに

30月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア
科学

NASAとSpaceXがサイケミッションの打ち上げ日をXNUMX月に設定

30月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー
科学

パーソナライズされたオンライン体験のための Cookie 設定管理の重要性

30月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア

あなたが逃しました

科学

北極の湖におけるメタン循環が気候変動に与える影響を研究が明らかに

30月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

NASAとSpaceXがサイケミッションの打ち上げ日をXNUMX月に設定

30月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

パーソナライズされたオンライン体験のための Cookie 設定管理の重要性

30月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

NASA、学際的な科学のためにニューホライズンズ宇宙船の運用を延長

30月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント