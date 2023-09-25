都市生活

不気味な音声: NASA がブラックホールの音を明らかに

Byマンフォ・ブレシア

25月2023日、XNUMX年
NASA has released an audio recording that captures the haunting sound of a black hole. The recording, derived from data collected by the Chandra X-ray Observatory, provides a glimpse into the mysterious and fascinating world of these celestial objects.

Scientists have long been intrigued by black holes, which are regions in space with extremely strong gravitational forces that nothing, not even light, can escape from. While they are invisible to the human eye, they can emit various forms of electromagnetic radiation, including X-rays.

The sound of the black hole, as captured in the recording, is a deep, low-pitched note. It has been described as an eerie and haunting sound, reminiscent of the soundtrack from a science fiction movie. The low frequency of the sound is due to the fact that black holes are extremely massive and compact objects, causing vibrations in the surrounding space-time.

This discovery is significant because it provides scientists with a new way to study and understand the behavior of black holes. By listening to the sounds they emit, astronomers can gain insights into their structure, dynamics, and interactions with their surroundings. It allows them to “hear” black holes and study their properties in a way that is otherwise impossible.

The recording was made possible by the Chandra X-ray Observatory, which is specifically designed to detect and study X-rays from space. It is one of NASA’s Great Observatories, alongside the Hubble Space Telescope and the Spitzer Space Telescope. By analyzing the X-ray emissions from black holes, astronomers can uncover valuable information about the physical processes that occur near these enigmatic objects.

In conclusion, NASA’s release of the audio recording of a black hole provides a unique and captivating insight into the hidden world of these cosmic giants. It opens up new possibilities for studying and understanding the nature of black holes and contributes to our ever-expanding knowledge of the universe.

定義：
– Black Hole: A region in space with extremely strong gravitational forces that nothing can escape from, not even light.
– Chandra X-ray Observatory: A space telescope specifically designed to detect and study X-rays from space.
– X-rays: A form of electromagnetic radiation with higher energy and shorter wavelengths than visible light.

Source: CNN (source article does not provide URL)

